Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass offer users access to a rotating catalogue of games.

As we’re at the start of February, it’s time to look ahead to what’s on offer this month.

What’s included in Xbox Game Pass in February 2022?

Several games have been announced as part of Xbox Game Pass’ line-up for February 2022 so far:

- Contrast, Cloud and Console, from February 3rd

- Dreamscaper, Cloud, Console, and PC, from February 3rd

- Telling Lies, Cloud, Console, and PC, from February 3rd

- Besiege, Cloud, Console, and PC, from February 10th

- CrossfireX, Console, from February 10th

- Edge of Eternity, Cloud, Console, and PC, from February 10th

- Skul: The Hero Slayer, Cloud, Console, and PC, from February 10th

- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom, Cloud, Console, and PC, from February 10th

- Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition, Cloud, Console, and PC, from February 14th

- Infernax, Cloud, Console, and PC, from February 14th

- Shredders, where the arrival date is still to be announced

More games are expected to be confirmed within the coming days for release dates in the first half of the month, while games for the latter half of the month are usually revealed around the 15th.

There are also two DLC or Game Updates to make the most of, Grounded: Into the Wood Update and Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update VII: Australia.

Finally, you can also claim three Perks from the Perk Gallery, Smite: Season 9 Starter Pass, World of Warships: Exclusive Starter Pack, and Phantasy Star Online 2: February Member Monthly Bonus.

What are February’s Xbox Games with Gold?

All of the following Games with Gold will be available to those with Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

- Broken Sword 5: The Serpent's Curse

- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield

- Hydrophobia

- Band of Bugs.

The first two, Broken Sword 5: The Serpent's Curse and Hydrophobia, are available to play from February 1st.

Broken Sword 5 will be available until the end of the month, while Hydrophobia will only be part of Games with Gold until February 15th.

Aerial_Knight's Never Yield will be available from February 16th to March 15th.