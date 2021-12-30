Xbox Game Pass: The games coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one in 2022 - and when they'll arrive on Xbox (Image credit: Pexels/pixabay via Canva Pro)

With only a few days of 2021 remaining, gamers are already looking ahead to the exciting video game releases to come in 2022.

And next year is already looking up for those with access to Xbox Game Pass on Xbox consoles and PC.

Microsoft has revealed 31 games – including the much-anticipated Stalker 2 - set to become available to play for free on day one of their release on Xbox Games Pass next year.

Titles made available on day one to Game Pass subscribers in 2021 included Back 4 Blood, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite.

But which games will be available as day one releases on Xbox Games Pass in 2022?

Here are the Xbox Game Pass day one releases announced so far for 2022, how to get them and when they will arrive on Xbox consoles and PCs next year.

What is Xbox Game Pass?

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service available to owners of Xbox consoles, PCs running Windows 10, and those with access to multiplayer network or the Ultimate Game Pass with Xbox Live Gold.

With more than one million subscribers, Game Pass lets users get early access to Electronic Arts titles like FIFA, Bethesda and Zenimax games such as the Elder Scrolls and Fallout, and Microsoft games such as Halo, depending on the type of subscription they opt for.

The gaming subscription service allows users to sample games on immediate or early access for free, as well as access previous editions of blockbuster games like Battlefield.

How much do Xbox Game Pass subscriptions cost?

Game Pass has three different subscription offers.

The console Game Pass subscription priced at £7.99 a month giving access to more than 100 console games to play across Xbox consoles, the chance to play new games added to the Game Pass catalogue, member discounts, deals and access to Xbox Game Studios titles on day one.

PC Game Pass, also priced at £7.99 a month, likewise offers access to over 100 PC games, new games added to Game Pass, the ability to play Xbox Game Studios titles on the same day as release as well as access to EA titles via EA Play.

Game Pass Ultimate, priced at £10.99 per month, includes all of the above content plus cloud gaming, in-game content and offers, as well as Xbox Live Gold – with access to console multiplayer, Deals with Gold and Games with Gold.

You can find out more about Xbox Game Pass and its subscription types at https://www.xbox.com/en-GB/xbox-game-pass.

Which games are coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one in 2022?

Among the titles confirmed to be arriving on Xbox Game Pass on the day of their release in 2022 are Shredders, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl, Total War: Warhammer 3, Atomic Heart and Starfield.

The arrival of Stalker 2, the sequel to the cult favourite first person shooter action-adventure game from GSC Game World, Stalker, will land on Xbox Game Pass on April 28 – with Game Pass subscribers able to play the next-gen game optimised for Xbox Series X|S on its launch date on Microsoft’s next-gen console and Windows 10 PCs.

Likewise, the sequel to narrative-driven A Plague Tale: Innocence will be released on Game Pass on day one in 2022, optimised once again for Series X|S consoles, but the release date for A Plague Tale: Requiem has yet to be officially announced.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to access the third installation in the Total War franchise with the release of Total War: Warhammer 3 on PC on February 17 2022.

Check out the full list of Xbox Game Pass games available on day one in 2022 below.

Full list of Xbox Game Pass day one games and release dates in 2022

The Anacrusis - January 13

Pupperazi - January 20

Windjammers 2 - January 20

Shredders - February

Edge of Eternity - February 10

Total War: Warhammer 3 - February 17

Weird West - March 31

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl - April 28

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide - Spring

Midnight Fight Express - Summer

Redfall - Summer

Scorn - October

Starfield - November 11

A Plague Tale: Requiem - 2022

Atomic Heart - 2022

Bushiden - 2022

Chinatown Detective Agency - 2022

Crusader Kings III - 2022

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising - 2022

Frog Detectives: The Entire Mystery - 2022

Hello Neighbor 2 - 2022

Loot River - 2022

Nobody Saves the World - 2022

Party Animals - 2022

Pigeon Simulator - 2022

Replaced - 2022

SIGNALIS - 2022

Slime Rancher 2 - 2022

Sniper Elite 5 - 2022

Somerville - 2022

Trek to Yumi - 2022

To find out more and pre-order the Xbox Game Pass day one releases announced so far, go to https://www.xbox.com/en-GB/xbox-game-pass/play-day-one.

