Bathgate nursery ordered to urgently improve its childcare

A nursery has been ordered to make urgent improvements to its care of children.

The Care Inspectorate has issued a formal improvement notice on Little Owls Nursery in Bathgate, West Lothian, after an inspection raised concerns.

Among the six areas requiring urgent improvement listed on the notice are that the children and their parents must have confidence those looking after them at the nursery are "trained, competent and skilled", have been "appropriately and safely recruited" and are registered with a relevant professional body.

The nursery has been told to ensure it is well led and managed and that all its children's health, welfare and safety needs are assessed and recorded in their personal plan, setting out how these needs will be met.

A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate said: "The improvement notice we have issued clearly lays out the improvements we must see so that the care experienced by children improves quickly.

"We will visit this nursery again soon to check on progress and if we are not satisfied that the matters raised are being addressed urgently, we will not hesitate to take further action.

"Everyone in Scotland has the right to safe, compassionate care which meets their needs and respects their rights.

"Anyone with a concern can contact our helpline on 0345 600 9527."

The nursery said no-

one was available for comment.