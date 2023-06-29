The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023 has been published – and it reveals Scotland’s 14 universities and their ranking.

The University of St Andrews has taken the number one spot in Scotland in a national league table.

It was placed second in the UK-wide version of the table, slipping from first place last year as Oxford took back that position, with Cambridge still in third place.

The guide provides rankings for UK universities using data published in the last two months, and an overview of higher education in Britain.

It includes profiles on 135 universities.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see Scottish version of the league table, ranking the nation’s 14 universities from best to worst.

1 . The University of St Andrews Zoe Thomas, principal author of the guide, said: “St Andrews is the best performing university in Scotland and is second-top across the UK, keeping Cambridge in third place. It scores exceptionally well on student satisfaction and graduate employment, and has earned the well-deserved accolade of Scottish University of the Year.” Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . University of Edinburgh From Nobel laureates and Olympic champions to space explorers and prime ministers, the University of Edinburgh has been influencing history since it opened the gates to its first students in 1583. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . University of Glasgow The University of Glasgow is the fourth-oldest university in the English-speaking world and one of Scotland's four ancient universities. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . University of Strathclyde Founded in 1796 as the Andersonian Institute, it is Glasgow's second-oldest university, having received its royal charter in 1964 as the first technological university in the United Kingdom. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales