Book handed back to Edinburgh library after 42 years

wHEN one forgetful library user booked out the crime caper The Olmec Head from Fountainbridge Library back in 1977 Scotland was a rather different country.

King Kenny Dalglish was the most expensive footballer moving from Celtic to Liverpool for a cool £440,000, The Queen was celebrating her silver jubilee, Ford had just introduced a nifty little hatchback called the Fiesta and Star Wars was just hitting the cinemas.

With all that going on the bookworm may have been forgiven for forgetting to get their book back on time.

Now, 42 years later, staff at the Fountainbridge Library have been left astounded when last stamped March 12, 1977, was returned to the Dundee St. Library.

Councillor Ian Perry, of the Southside/Newington ward said: “our library staff couldn’t believe their eyes when the lady came in with this long overdue book. You occasionally get books returned after a year or two but 42 years must be some kind of record and shows how much Edinburgh citizens love their libraries.”

At 15,417 days overdue, it was calculated that the outstanding charges amounted to £77.01, however due to the special circumstances the library said they have been waived.

Cllr Perry added: “Most people might feel a bit guilty about a late book or not even bother to return one so we’re delighted it is now back in our hands. This kind-hearted gesture also acts as a gentle reminder to anyone who has any overdue books not to be afraid of handing them back - in this unique case we didn’t feel it was appropriate to impose the £77 fine and waived it as gesture of goodwill!”

First released in 1974, three years prior to the book’s 42-year stint in the wilderness, The Olmec Head is a fictitious action story by David Westheimer, author of Von Ryan’s Express, tells the tale of a group of thieves attempting to smuggle an ancient sculpture out of Mexico.

Librarians thanked the “honest daughter of the original borrower” for returning the book in a post on the library’s Facebook page, alongside a picture of the still in-tact publication.

However, his ‘crime’ pales into insignificance next to other library lending infractions.

The most overdue book of all time was Emmerich De Vattel’s The Law of Nations.

It was returned to the New York Society Library in 2010 - an astonishing 221 years late. The fine should have been £300,000.

In 2013, The Ancient history of the Egyptians, Carthaginians, Assyrians, Babylonians, Medes and Persians, Macedonians and Grecians(volune 2) by Charles Rolin was returned to the Grace Doherty Library in Danville, Kentucky - 150 years overdue.

Insectivorous Plants by Charles Darwin was returned to the Camden School of Arts Lending Library in Sydney, Australia, in July 2011 - a staggering 122 years late. It had been borrowed in 1889. The fine, which was waived, was £4,000.