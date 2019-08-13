Edinburgh back to school dates: term times and school holidays for 2019/2020

The summer holidays have flown in and already it’s time to go back to school, with Edinburgh pupils starting the autumn term on Wednesday 14 August.

Here’s a full list of the term times and holiday dates for the school year ahead.

Picture: Shutterstock

Dates for holidays are inclusive so, for example, for 14 to 22 October, pupils return on 23 October.

Autumn term

Wednesday 14 August to Friday 20 December 2019

September holiday: Monday 16 September 2019

October holiday: Monday 14 to Tuesday 22 October 2019

Christmas holiday: Monday 23 December 2019 to Wednesday 8 January 2020

Spring term

Thursday 9 January to Friday 3 April 2020

February holiday: Monday 10 February to Friday 14 February 2020

Easter holiday: Monday 6 April to Monday 20 April 2020

Summer term

Tuesday 21 April to Friday 26 June 2020

May holidays: Monday 4 May, Friday 8 May, Monday 18 May 2020

Schools set their own start and finish times. Contact your school to find out what time the school day finishes on the last day of term.