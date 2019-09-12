Edinburgh 'done over again' by Scottish Government on funding for new schools

EDINBURGH has been “done over again” by the Scottish Government, a Labour MSP has claimed, after only one of six Capital schools due for replacement was given funding in an announcement by Nicola Sturgeon.



A new Currie Community High School will be built with cash support - no figure yet revealed - from the government’s latest investment programme for school buildings across Scotland.

But five other high schools - Castlebrae, Trinity, Liberton, WHEC and Balerno - have also been earmarked by the city council for new buildings.

Edinburgh Southern MSP Daniel Johnson demanded to know how and when cash would be made available to help pay for the other five schools.

He said: “This announcement just goes to show that Edinburgh is being done over yet again by Scottish Government spending.

“Not content to give Edinburgh the lowest local authority grant per head and a lack of proper police provision, only one school was selected to receive vital funds to improve unacceptable buildings, ignoring much needed improvement at schools like Liberton High in the process.

“There are now urgent questions for both the Scottish Government and the council to answer. We need to know how and when further allocations will be made and the consequences for pupils if this is not honoured. Edinburgh should not be let down again.”

The Scottish Government said Edinburgh had received over £62 million funding towards the construction of James Gillespie’s, Boroughmuir and Queensferry High Schools and St John’s Primary School under the current Schools for the Future programme.

“There were 11 schools projects announced as a part of the first phase of the Learning Estate Investment Programme. We are pleased the new Currie Community High School is one of those projects.

City education convener Ian Perry said: “We will continue to work in partnership with the Scottish Government, Cosla and others to develop a joined-up investment strategy which will ensure the full programme of new high schools can be implemented as quickly as possible.”

