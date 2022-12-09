The Sunday Times’ Schools Guide 2023, called Parent Power, was published today (December 9) and names the top performing and highest-achieving schools across the country and is billed as “the definitive guide to secondary schools”.

And teachers and parents are celebrating today after Boroughmuir High School was the only Edinburgh state school to appear in the top 10 in Scotland, coming in at number six.

Fettes College and St Mary’s Music School, meanwhile, were named The Sunday Times Scotland Independent Secondary Schools of the Year.

In the thriving Scottish independent sector, St Mary’s Music School in Edinburgh, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, tops the list of independent schools that follow the Scottish education system.

Fettes College, alma mater of Tony Blair, the actress Tilda Swinton and the fictional James Bond, heads the table for Scottish fee-paying schools offering A-levels and GCSEs.

Rankings in Scotland are based on 2021 data, the latest available from the Scottish Government for state schools based on teacher assessed grades. For consistency, the guide used the same year’s results for the independent sector.

More than 1,600 schools can be searched by name, local authority, town and postcode, allowing families to find the best school in their area.

Parent Power is widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country's best schools. The rankings in the secondary school league tables in Scotland are determined by the proportion of pupils gaining five or more National 5 passes, five or more Highers and the proportion gaining two or more Advanced Highers.

Helen Davies, guide editor, said: “These have been a challenging few years for teachers, pupils and their parents, and the success of many in our league table is testament to the stamina and support shown by all concerned.

“It is also clear that more attention is being placed on wellbeing and mental health – from meditation rooms to counselling support, even therapy dogs – and schools are being proactive to bring about positive changes.

“League tables are not the only criteria a parent can use when choosing a school, but they are a good starting point. We want to celebrate excellence. We want to champion schools that are doing wonderful work. We want our children to be well-nurtured and well-taught.

