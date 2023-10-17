Edinburgh P1s: 14 adorable class photos as Edinburgh's new Primary 1 pupils start school
School might be the furthest thing from pupils’ minds this week as they enjoy the October break, but we’re back with the second instalment of Primary 1 class photos.
August saw hundreds of youngsters across Edinburgh don uniforms and backpacks for their first day at school, and while the colder weather and shorter days might make summer seem a world away now, we're putting together galleries of class photos which capture pupils at the start of their school careers.
Take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot your children in their first class photos.