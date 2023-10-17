News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Clarke's emotive message to Tartan Army as Scotland reach Euro 2024
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'

Edinburgh P1s: 14 adorable class photos as Edinburgh's new Primary 1 pupils start school

A collection of class photos capturing pupils’ first days at school
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 17th Oct 2023, 11:09 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 11:11 BST

School might be the furthest thing from pupils’ minds this week as they enjoy the October break, but we’re back with the second instalment of Primary 1 class photos.

August saw hundreds of youngsters across Edinburgh don uniforms and backpacks for their first day at school, and while the colder weather and shorter days might make summer seem a world away now, we're putting together galleries of class photos which capture pupils at the start of their school careers.

Take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot your children in their first class photos.

Bun-sgoil Taobh na Pàirce

1. P1 Yearbook 2023

Bun-sgoil Taobh na Pàirce Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Bun-sgoil Taobh na Pàirce

2. P1 Yearbook 2023

Bun-sgoil Taobh na Pàirce Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Bun-sgoil Taobh na Pàirce

3. P1 Yearbook 2023

Bun-sgoil Taobh na Pàirce Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Canaan Lane Primary School

4. P1 Yearbook 2023

Canaan Lane Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh