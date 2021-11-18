Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Pupils at Flora Stevenson Primary School got a first glimpse of the set of cards, which were put on display throughout COP26 in Glasgow earlier this month.

The Royal Bank of Scotland tasked Scottish primary school pupils with designing cards promoting sustainable behaviours and everyday actions young people can take to combat climate change.

Pupils at Flora Stevenson Primary School have a first shot at playing the COP26 Top Trumps game which they helped to design

And one of Flora Stevenson’s pupils, Honor, beat competition from around 2,000 others to have her card, which was themed around recycling old clothes, featured in the pack.

The 11-year-old had the chance to play the game featuring her own card with the rest of her classmates.

Alok Sharma, COP26 president, said: "The interest and engagement that NatWest’s climate competition for schools has generated shows how important this issue is to schoolchildren across the country.

“It has been a fun programme which has allowed everyone – pupils and teachers – to get involved and it will be exciting to see them bringing their ideas to life.

“Everyone can play their part by going one step greener and MoneySense Climate Savers Top Trumps is a great way to also make it a fun and creative process.”

Over 2000 entries to the competition were received in less than a month. The bank’s Chief Financial Officer Katie Murray was one of the competition’s judges, alongside TV presenter Ade Adepitan.

NatWest Group Chief Financial Officer Katie Murray, said: “COP26 is a once in a lifetime event and a great opportunity to get children to join the discussion on climate.

“This competition shows just how much young people want to get involved and make a difference – and what innovative ideas they have for doing that.

“We received an overwhelming number of entries and the quality of ideas and solutions impressed all the judges. It was hard to decide who should win. It was also brilliant to see the geographical diversity of the entries.

“Importantly, the competition has shown that, with the right mindset, the journey to a greener future can be fun and inspiring and I’d like to thank all those who took part.”

