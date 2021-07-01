Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Neighbours living next to Liberton High School want the court – built earlier this year – to be moved to another part of the school grounds, further away from houses.

The petition follows complaints that the court was in use every day and the constant noise meant residents could no longer sit out in their gardens.

Houses in Greenend Gardens are just 30 yards from the beach volleyball court

Some of the neighbours in Greenend Gardens live just 30 yards from the court.

Linda Dodds, one of the petition organisers, said they had now had an online meeting with Liberton and district community council and two of the Libeton/Gilmerton councillors, Labour’s Lezley Marion Cameron and Conservative Stephanie Smith.

"The community council were very supportive,” she said. “And the councillors are going to come round for a face-to-face talk and we’re going to hand the petition to them then.

"We got great support from all the residents. This is quite a small estate here – there's about 140 houses – but the petition has been signed by more than 100 people, and that’s with just one per household.

“The petition asks for the court to be relocated because there's plenty ground round the school, further over, not so near the houses.

“We don’t want to just put it near other houses and give them the same problem but there is an area that backs onto the cemetery so that would probably be the obvious place to put it.”

When the beach volleyball court was built, those behind the project said it aimed to attract people of all ages and abilities, with the potential to host international tournaments and events as well as being a training venue for Commonwealth Games athletes.

Resident David Jones said when an international tournament was held one weekend last month the court was in use from 8am until 10pm on both Saturday and Sunday and the noise – the thud of the ball, the repeated blowing of the referee’s whistle and the cheering crowds – was “unbearable”.

"Whenever they’re playing we can’t sit out.”

He said attempts were under way to arrange a meeting between the residents, the head teacher and the councillors.

