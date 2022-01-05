Edinburgh school holidays 2022: When schools in Edinburgh will break for Easter, Summer and half-term in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro)

Pupils, parents and teachers in the Capital are preparing for the start of a new term in a new year.

Following a challenging two years of contending with the impact of coronavirus on schools, there are high hopes for a happier, less stressful year of learning and teaching in Scotland – with Scottish self-isolation restrictions relaxed by the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in her Covid briefing to MSPs on Wednesday (5 January).

Many families will also be looking ahead to future opportunities to go on holiday and enjoy a sunny break abroad.

With that in mind, here are Edinburgh’s school holiday dates for 2022 - and when Easter, Summer and half-term holidays fall for schools in the Capital.

When is Edinburgh’s next half-term?

With pupils back at school this week, many families will be looking ahead to see when they can next book a staycation or holiday.

The next mid-term break for Edinburgh schools takes place from Monday 14 February to Friday 18 February – with pupils having a whole week off school to enjoy themselves.

They will, after all, have to wait some time before they can enjoy their next break from school during the Easter holidays, which won’t arrive until April.

When is the Easter holiday in Edinburgh?

Unlike the majority of local authorities in Scotland, which see schools break up for the Easter or Spring holiday on Friday 1 April, schools in Edinburgh and the Lothians will not break up for the Easter holidays until Friday 8 April.

Pupils at Edinburgh schools will then return for their final summer term on Monday 25 April, which ends on Friday 1 July.

When are the summer holidays in Edinburgh in 2022?

With schools officially breaking up for the summer holiday on Friday 1 July, pupils will be able to enjoy roughly a month and a half off school until the 2022/23 academic year begins in August.

The Autumn term will begin in Edinburgh on Wednesday 17 August 2022 – meaning that pupils will be off for more than seven weeks before having to return for the next school year.

You can find out when Edinburgh school holidays fall for the 2022/23 academic year on the Edinburgh City Council website here.

Edinburgh’s Spring-Summer 2022 holiday and term dates in full

Spring term

Term starts – Thursday 6 January

Mid-term holiday – Monday 14 to Friday 18 February

Term ends – Friday 8 April

Easter holidays – Monday 11 to Friday 22 April

Summer term

Term starts – Monday 25 April

Mid-term holidays – Monday 2 May (May Day), Tuesday 3 May (teacher in-service day), Thursday 2 and Friday 3 June (Platinum Jubilee)

Term ends – Friday 1 July

