Edinburgh student vets strip naked for charity calendar
A GROUP of student vets have bared all for charity - by stripping off for a naked calendar.
Some 94 Edinburgh University students braved the elements at locations across Scotland with a range of species.
Money raised from the sale of the 2020 calendar will help fund the All4Paws charity that treats the pets of homeless people.
Work on the calendar began in July with photo shoots this month at locations across Scotland.
Images are taken with a variety of animals including reindeer, horses, cattle, snakes, insects, raptors, cats and dogs.
"We wanted it to include all body types and sizes"
“It was really wonderful to see their shame stripped away and them relaxing," said Jara. "Eventually they got really comfortable - after getting used to the cold.
“The first moments they were really vulnerable but then they were like ‘this is totally fine,nobody is judging me - I didn’t just die because I’m getting naked in front of these people’.
“It’s like RuPaul’s famous quote - we’re all born naked and the rest is just drag.
“They signed up to it. We wanted it to include all body types and sizes, not to be some weird audition.
“It was about having fun, getting their kit off and having some pretty pictures taken.”
One features vets enjoying a cuppa in Capital cat cafe Maison de Moggy - as feline friends look a little bemused.
Another shows nude vets galloping across Cairngorms moorland at a reindeer centre.
“I emailed them and didn’t hear back for two weeks but then they got back to me saying they’d finally decided to stop laughing at my email and reply,” said Jara.
Copies of the 2020 calendar are available to pre-order now, priced £12, and will be shipped out for Christmas.
Money raised will go to charity All4Paws, through which vet school students and staff offer free veterinary care to the pets of homeless and vulnerably housed people in and around Edinburgh.
"We rely solely on donations"
“If people don’t want naked vets on their wall then they can still donate through teh website to a great cause,” said Jara.
Money raised will help fund vital equipment for All4Paws’ new clinic in Spittal Street to help some of the charity’s 200 clients.
All4Paws fundraiser and treasurer, Abbie Lane, said: “We’re a student run charity that supports homeless people and vulnerably housed by providing free vet care.
“We rely solely on donations so something like the naked calendar makes a huge difference.”
To order a copy visit the website: whenvetsundress.co.uk or Instagram: @whenvetsundress