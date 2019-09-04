Edinburgh Zoo careers day September 2019: date, times and the dream jobs you’ll learn about

For many, the idea of working at Edinburgh Zoo is a dream, and with the zoo getting so many requests for information about jobs, it’s no wonder that they need to hold a zoo careers day.

If you want to find out more about what it’s really like working at the zoo, then this is everything you need to know about the Edinburgh Zoo careers day.

What will the day be like?

The day will see representatives from all departments in the zoo to show you what working at the zoo is like. It will also cover some of the less obvious aspects of roles within the zoo, such as:

- Human resources

- Building maintenance, joiners, blacksmiths, painters and gardeners

- Finance

- Marketing, communications and membership

- Retail

- Events and hospitality

- Education

- IT

- Fundraising

They will also provide insight into:

- The role of zookeepers

- Veterinary staff

- Geneticists

- Field conservation work

When and where is it on?

The careers day will take place on Thursday 26 September 2019.

It will start at 10am and finish at 4pm in Edinburgh Zoo’s education centre.

Book a slot

If you’re keen to learn more about working at the zoo, then you’ll need to book a ticket for the careers event.

Tickets cost £8, and to book yours, just head over to the Eventbrite page for the event.

Bookings are welcome from schools classes, tertiary groups and individuals.

For those looking to make an educational booking for a class, contact education@rzss.org.uk for more information.

How to get there

The zoo is situated just outside of Edinburgh city centre, and it easily accessible no matter how you choose to travel.

Walking

You can walk from Princes Street to the zoo, but it will take you roughly an hour to get there.

Bus

There are a variety of Lothian Buses that will get you directly outside the zoo.

These services are the 12, 26, 31, X17, X18 and the 100 airport bus.

Driving

If you’re using a Sat Nav for driving, use the postcode EH12 6TS.

There is car parking available at the zoo, but spaces are limited and also incur a £4 car park admission cost (cash only).

You’ll also find two electric car charging points in the main car park which are free to use.

There is some parking that can be found within the vicinity of the zoo, but these spaces are also limited due to the residential nature of the location.