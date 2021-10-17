Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

From October 16-24, Destination Space will celebrate the upcoming launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, designed to see deeper into the universe and further back in time than ever before.

Visitors can discover how scientists will look into the farthest reaches of the universe using infrared light invisible to humans and learn how the telescope can see through clouds of space dust to witness the births and deaths of super-massive stars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dynamic Earth

And from October 22-November 8 there will be the chance to see Gaia, Luke Jerram's spectacular sculpture of Earth, which will be floating majestically in the Stratosphere Hall of Dynamic Earth, marking its first appearance in the Scottish Capital.

Measuring seven metres in diameter, is a replica of Earth as it is seen from space – a beautiful, fragile, pale blue.

And Dynamic Earth’s Planetarium Nights are back, on October 22, 23, 24, 28, 30, 31 and November 2 and 5, showing Planets 360 – a 132-piece orchestral recording of the original Holst suite with solar system visuals featuring the latest images captured by robotic explorers – as well as new shows You Are Here and What’s Up.

You Are Here is billed as a dramatic journey to the edge of the solar system, allowing the audience to see the boundaries of human exploration, while following in the footsteps of some very special space missions.

And What’s Up is an ever-changing look at the night sky and some of the most exciting astronomy and Earth-science news stories happening each day.

Hermione Cockburn, Scientific Director at Dynamic Earth, said: “Destination Space is always really popular with families and we’re thrilled to be exploring telescopes this half term.

"The James Webb Space Telescope’s mission in December will be to detect the very first stars to shine in the cosmos more than 13.5 billion years ago, which is hugely exciting and significant. We’re hoping that our activities can bring awareness of the new telescope launch and inspire some young Scottish astronauts."

Tickets for allocated arrival times are on sale and must be booked in advance.

More information on all the events and activities is available at www.dynamicearth.co.uk.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.