Executive coach scores “landmark” partnership with Queensland University

Borders based Helen Clinkscale will deliver a series of online executive coaching programmes to the senior leadership team and senior academics at the School of Nursing, Midwifery and Social Work over the next 12 months.

Helen is the first Scot to take part in such a programme with the Australian University, which is ranked among the top 50 in the world.

“It’s a real honour to be working with such a prestigious university. I’m so excited by this partnership and what it means for everybody involved,” she said

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Clinkscale's tie-up with Australian university is believed to be the first of its kind

“These opportunities don’t come along too often and it’s quite a thrill to be the first Scottish executive coach to be involved in something like this at the University of Queensland.”

As Head of Service, and as Senior Lecturer at Edinburgh Napier University, Helen established and led the NHS Borders education, training and professional development team for 14 years. She founded ‘Clinkscale Coaching’ in 2017 after nearly 40 years’ experience of working in various nursing roles in the NHS. Helen now works as an independent executive coach with senior leaders up to CEO level.

While working at Napier University Helen met Professor Tracy Humphrey, the current head of the School of Nursing, Midwifery and Social Work at the University of Queensland.

“Having had experience of working with Helen in Scotland, I trust Helen’s capabilities in relation to coaching staff, either individually, or in teams to develop their leadership capability,” said Professor Humphrey

“I think she may be the first international coach used at the University of Queensland for this purpose and, despite differences in time zones, cultures and contexts, she has managed to connect with people and build therapeutic and effective relationships with tangible results.”

READ MORE: Edinburgh social enterprise GTS Solutions joins forces with Morrison Construction to help the jobless

Over the past year Melrose based Clinkscale Coaching has experienced strong growth thanks to the popularity of virtual meetings. Clients from North America, Asia, UAE, Africa, and Europe have benefited from Helen’s expertise.

“It never fails to amaze me that I’m sitting in my office in the Scottish Borders talking to people all over the world,” said Helen.

“The time differences can be a challenge sometimes but it’s all very rewarding when you see the development of the individuals concerned.

“It’s a privilege to be doing what I am doing and I am very grateful to be able to do this from home.

“It’s all about having a positive impact and increasing clients’ insights, whether that’s their attitude, skills or knowledge.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.