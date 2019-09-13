Fountainbridge Fire: Tollcross Primary set to reopen for pupils on Tuesday following fatal blaze

TOLLCROSS Primary School is to reopen to pupils on Tuesday following the fatal fire which tore through a tenement block just metres away.

The Evening News reported how children playing in the grounds of the school were reduced to tears as the windows "blew out" of the tenement block following a suspected gas explosion.

The building was initially closed while inspection works took place to determine the "structural integrity" of the flats.

Read More: Body left overnight in ‘gas blast’ Fountainbridge flat as building is ruled unsafe to enter

But council education bosses have now announced the school, accompanying nursery and community centre would reopen from Tuesday morning as pupils return to their school day.

A Tweet from the school thanked nearby Dalry Primary for their support during the upheaval, announcing pupils would be back at the school following Monday's bank holiday.

The fire just yards from Tollcross Primary School claimed the life of one person

Demolition work to assess and remove damaged parts of the building began on Thursday.

Police said they may have to rely on ‘forensic process’ to identify the victim, including the use of dental records.

Fountainbridge is to remain closed between Ponton Street and Gardner’s Crescent until the building is confirmed safe, with nearby residents still unable to access their homes.