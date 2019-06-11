Freddie on a Rockies road as he walks mountains for charity

A city adventurer is ready to pack up his things, dust off his walking boots and head across the Atlantic to raise money for a good cause.

Edinburgh College computing ­lecturer Freddie Johnson is travelling to Canada on a trekking adventure in aid of Marie Curie Cancer – a charity very close to his heart.

Freddie, who has worked for the college for the past 29 years, has hosted several fundraising activities leading up to this final challenge, which will see him hike 70 miles in five days across the Canadian Rocky Mountains.

Freddie will set off later this month with a group of 22 others from all over the UK and return on Sunday 30 June. He recently attended a meeting in London to be briefed on the challenge and meet the other participants.

Day one of the trek will see ­Freddie and the group undertake roughly two to four hours of hiking as they set out towards the mighty Columbia Icefield, along one of the most beautiful highways in the world with its glittering glaciers, emerald lakes and dense conifer forests.

The group will start day two of the trip with a 5km trek to the turquoise waters of Maligne Lake at 2,170m, and work their way through the open meadows in a climb to 2,600m.

Day three will see the group follow switchback trails to Parker Ridge, where they will enjoy spectacular views out across the Columbia Icefield and over the Saskatchewan Glacier.

On day four, the group make their way to the stunning shore of Moraine Lake, where they will climb steadily through forest to the beautiful Larch Valley.

Finally, the group will start off at the Sunshine Village and follow a trail across the continental divide at a height of 2,300m into the stunning Mount Assiniboine National Park, before enjoying a celebration meal under the stars to mark the end of challenge.

Freddie said: “I am fundraising for Marie Curie as it’s a charity very close to my heart. My mum needed their help before she passed away with ­cancer at the age of 66 and the support they provided her with was fantastic, so I would really like to give something back.

“I have done a few fundraisers before and around 20 years ago I also cycled across Cuba for the National Deaf Children’s Society which was an incredible adventure. The trek across the Canadian Rocky Mountains is a big undertaking and it will definitely be the most challenging yet, but I’m looking forward to it.

“Preparations have been going very well, I live in the city centre of Edinburgh and have been walking to work at the Sighthill Campus nearly every day over the past couple of months.”

You can donate to the cause at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/freddiejohnson