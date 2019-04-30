Fury as yobs destroy Leith Links allotment project

COMMUNITY leaders have been left furious after after a “mindless” gang of youths ransacked a community allotment project in Leith.

Yobs smashed their way into Leith Community Croft before destroying plants and leaving garden furniture and debris strewn across the area.

The project aims to connect residents and young people with nature, helping them to feel the “emotional and physical benefits” of the local environment..

However, founder Evie Murray said it felt like the initiative was being “sabotaged” after a string of targeted attacks by vandals.

She said: “The plants that have been ripped apart were planted there by school children who will be really upset to see them destroyed like that.”

“People have seen teenagers walking past, kicking and smashing things, but they never steal anything, it is just destruction for the sake of destruction.”

“We don’t just work with schools, there are vulnerable residents in our local community who use the service too, so it is really disheartening to have other people treat it like this.”

The incident has since been reported to Police Scotland.

Gardener Tom Watson, who works with dozens of Leith residents at the community allotments, described the vandalism as “petty,” adding: “What these people don’t realise is this takes five minutes to destroy and five hours to put right.”

“It is just petty violence, we do a lot of work with local schools, with children who have additional support needs, so from that side of it, it is very disappointing.”

Tom added the project had since been “inundated” with offers of support.

He said: “It has brought out the best in people, it is obviously great to hear we are having such a positive impact on people’s lives in the local community.”

