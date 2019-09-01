Gilmerton Primary School to 'open as normal' after firefighters tackle blaze nearby

An Edinburgh primary school has announced plans to open as normal tomorrow after firefighters were called to deal with a fire that broke out close to the school grounds.

Gilmerton Primary School posted on Twitter stating that following safety checks from the fire services who attended the scene to deal with the blaze, the school would "open as normal" on Monday.

Adding that learning and teaching will continue as normal for Gilmerton learners, the post from the school's official account said: "Primary 1/Primary 2 teachers will be in the playground to greet classes and escort them to their classroom. The children will not have access to the site of the fire at any point in the school day."

Crews were called to the school shortly after 3.45pm on Sunday afternoon after a fire broke out in two industrial skips next to the school’s fence.

A spokesperson for the Fire Service said: “We were alerted at 3.46pm to reports of a fire near Gilmerton Primary School in Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised four fire engines to the city’s Moredun Dykes Road, where firefighters were met by a fire which had taken hold of pieces of building insulation located within two industrial skips.

“There are no casualties.”