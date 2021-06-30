Pitman Training offers everything from web design and software to practical help for people facing career challenges post-Covid.

Pitman Training is already famed for its PA and secretarial courses, but now additionally offers everything from web design and software to practical help for people facing career challenges post-Covid.

And that flexibility is appealing to corporate clients looking to deliver training via Zoom, online learning, face-to-face or through a blended approach.

For business development manager Caroline Meikle, the learning curve of Covid has taken her firm in a new, rewarding direction.

“We’ve been really, pleasantly surprised at how our tutors and courses have adapted. The feedback we have had from the corporate side has been really good. That flexibility works for so many; perhaps before a course would be three days out of the office, now we can offer it over five half days, or another flexible way that works for their staff.

“And we see individuals getting so much out of it as well. People who previously were in a room with 10 other students are finding that online their voice is being heard, they’re not being lost in the chatter.”

There is strong results-based evidence to bolster Meikle’s view that Pitman's training methods are working.

“In accountancy and bookkeeping there is a course called the AAT, the industry standard pass rate is 50-60 per cent, and our students are achieving 80-85 per cent. You can’t put a price on that.”

She is particularly proud of the web design and software courses, which she says in some cases can condense the equivalent of a four year degree into a one year course, allowing students to access good paying jobs without a hefty student loan.

Another market has developed from them, as people who have lost their job or their industry to Covid have taken a knock to their confidence, and need help upskilling, working on their CV or on their cover letters, which their tutors can do.

She added: “Lockdown has taught us all so much. We were closed for three months in each lockdown, then opened back up as an essential service. But it has taught us to celebrate all the successes.

“For example, we used to celebrate here at Pitman Training, but now we, with students’ permission, put their successes out on our social media, and recognise and celebrate everyone’s achievements.”