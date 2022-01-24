Rollout of personal digital devices for every school pupil in Edinburgh underway

The Edinburgh Learns for Life programme will see 27,500 new iPads being issued to pupils/teachers, refreshed iPads for up to 12,000 pupils/teachers and expanding connectivity by providing additional wireless access points in schools.

As well as the personal distribution to pupils, additional iPads will be handed out to P1 to P5 year groups so they can be shared for learning.

Staff in early years will be getting 250 new iPads and having 900 iPads migrated.

Councillors Adam McVey and Joan Griffiths visit Leith Academy where pupils are being given new iPads… Jeffrey (12), Jaydan (12) and Oliwia (12)

The roll out for the Empowered Learning programme, which has been funded by a £17.6m investment from the Council’s budget, is due to be completed by the end of this year and also includes a comprehensive programme of professional learning for teachers.

It is hoped benefits of the project include: providing equal access to education, personalising learning, improving teacher feedback, preparing students for future working, collaborative on and off-line working and, critically, supporting efforts to raise attainment.

From Monday 24 January, pupils at St Augustine's RC and Gracemount High Schools will be receiving their devices.

Leith Academy is one of the schools where digital devices have already been distributed. Head teacher Mike Irving said: "The roll out of digital devices to all P6-S6 young people and staff across Edinburgh’s schools is a significant, positive and exciting development for learning. Young people will discover new and innovative ways to engage by using many of the features available through the applications and technology available at their fingertips.

"Digital devices are not there to replace teaching and learning, but to enhance it further so youngsters can engage in learning that is relevant, fun and most importantly impactful. Young people know when they are being invested in, and this step from the Council is a significant and sustained investment in the future learning, outcomes and achievements of Edinburgh’s children and young people."

Shlok Godiyal, an S3 pupil at Leith Academy, said: "I think having the iPad will give me greater flexibility in how and when I can work on tasks, topics and assignments. There will be times when I need to log onto Teams sessions or complete work at home, the iPad helps me with this ability to work anytime, anywhere.

"I also think the iPad will open opportunities in learning by using features such as video recording, use of 3D imaging and it will help me with my independent learning and study as I progress into S4, S5 and S6. As young people today we are used to technology in our lives, so this is a good addition to our learning."

Councillor Ian Perry, Education Convener for the City of Edinburgh Council, said: "It’s great to see the roll out getting underway as the Empowered Learning programme is about both investing in our children and young people and our teachers to maximise the exciting learning opportunities in Edinburgh.