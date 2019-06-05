Schoolkids bring their energy to powering ‘Leonardoland’

Manufacturing technical apprentice Chris McCourt and graduate software engineer Gaia Troiano have produced a new work experience programme at Crewe Toll aerospace giant Leonardo – which transforms school students into the environmental guardians of a fictitious island which draws its power from renewable energy.

The pair have developed the ­concept further by charging the students with the responsibility of finding ­solutions to pressing issues which are facing ‘Leonardoland’.

These include finding a means of sustaining the use of renewables to protect the environment and completing the urgent repair of a helicopter which is essential to the island’s rescue operations and cargo transportation. The fictitious country’s main source of income is through the export of vegetable oil and crops, as well as trade at its port.

Following a week of practical coaching sessions, briefings on leadership roles and responsibilities, materials costing, quality and marketing skills, and a live radar transmission session, the students were asked to present their solutions.

Course creator Chris said: “This time our immersive work experience challenge was all encompassing. We encouraged the students to consider the impact of their activities on the environment, island security, employment and long term financial performance.

“Gaia and I were keen to give them a similar experience to one they might have in a graduate or apprentice assessment centre. We’ve been absolutely astonished by the quality of their thinking and it is fantastic to see how quickly they can quickly expand their awareness to accommodate ­multiple challenges at once. Their management presentation was so good that any graduate or apprentice would have felt proud to deliver it.”

The students from Preston Lodge High, Mary Erskine School, Peebles High and Earlston High, spoke to apprentices before delivering a formal presentation.

Annaliese Mack, who attends Preston Lodge High said: “I feel really good after completing this work experience and presenting our project, as everyone was so nice and got along with each other. You felt that no one was above anyone else, they just worked as a team. I’d like to work here in the future.”

Michael Gillies, UK apprentice manager said: “We want to give young people these early experiences in an industrial setting to give them a deeper understanding of all the different facets of engineering, from mechanical and industrial engineering right through to business skills and project management.

“It has been particularly satisfying for me to see what Chris and Gaia have done to share their expertise in this way.”