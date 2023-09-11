News you can trust since 1873
Scotland's 12 best performing primary schools in 2023 - and where Edinburgh and the Lothians primaries rank

Scotland’s best performing primary schools have been revealed by The Times – and it makes for interesting reading for parents.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:56 BST

The figures, published earlier this year, rank the country's schools according to the percentage of primary seven pupils meeting the required standard in core skills in Scotland’s curriculum for excellence.

The data from the Scottish Government allows parents to analyse standards across the 1,200 schools that published results.

The table is compiled from official data submitted to Scottish ministers. The Times assigned each primary school a score out of 400, which draws together the percentage of pupils up to standard in four skills into a single comparable metric.

A spokesperson for The Times said: “These statistics do not capture the full range of success and adversity teachers and pupils face each day, but they do enable parents to grasp core information relating to the performance of their children’s schools.”

Scroll through our photo gallery to see where Edinburgh and the Lothians primaries rank in the list.

Address: Brabloch Crescent, Paisley PA3 4RG. Photo: Google Street View

1. St Catherine's Primary School, Renfrewshire

Address: Brabloch Crescent, Paisley PA3 4RG. Photo: Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

Address: Loch Park, Wishaw ML2 7EB

2. Wishaw Academy Primary School, North Lanarkshire

Address: Loch Park, Wishaw ML2 7EB Photo: Third Party

Address: Coltness Road, Wishaw ML2 7EY

3. St Aidan's Primary School, North Lanarkshire

Address: Coltness Road, Wishaw ML2 7EY Photo: Third Party

Address: 16 Patrick Street, Greenock PA16 8PH

4. St Mary's Primary School, Inverclyde

Address: 16 Patrick Street, Greenock PA16 8PH Photo: Third Party

