Scotland's top 14 universities ranked best to worst in 2025 league table - including Edinburgh University

New for 2025, The Complete University Guide’s league tables ranks the best universities in the UK, overall and in 74 subject areas.

We’ve looked at the league table and compiled a list of Scotland’s 14 universities. The league tables can help students make informed decisions over which university to attend, based on a number of factors – including entry standards, student satisfaction, graduate prospects, and more.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see how Scotland's 14 universities rank best to worst in the Complete University Guide’s league table for 2025.

1 . Scotland's 14 universities rank best to worst Take a look through our photo gallery to see how Scotland's 14 universities rank best to worst in the Complete University Guide's 2025 league table.

2 . University of St Andrews Scotland rank: 1. UK rank: 4. Overall score: 94%. Entry standards: 100%. Student satisfaction: 83%. Research quality: 83%. Graduate prospects: 90%.

3 . The University of Edinburgh Scotland rank: 2. UK rank: 15. Overall score: 80%. Entry standards: 93%. Student satisfaction: 74%. Research quality: 85%. Graduate prospects: 83%.