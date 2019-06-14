Scott Beattie is new Edinburgh College charity trustee

A former student is returning to his roots after becoming a trustee of the Edinburgh College Development Trust.

Scott Beattie, a chartered certified accountant working for Fife and ­Tayside-based firm EQ Chartered Accountants, aims to fulfil his aim of “giving back what I can to education”.

Edinburgh College Development Trust is an independent charity which provides new opportunities for students, including offering grant funding for projects that will give them additional experiences to enhance their time at ­college. These include international and domestic education trips, and collaborative events involving students from across the college’s curriculum areas.

Beattie’s appointment brings membership of the Edinburgh College Development Trust to nine.

He said: “It is an exceptionally proud moment to have been appointed as a trustee of Edinburgh College Development Trust. The work that the Trust does is just incredible, and their goals align with a passion of mine, which is the advancement of education and supporting students to achieve their dreams. I’m really looking forward to being a part of the Trust, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Beattie’s journey to becoming a ­chartered certified accountant started in 2011 at Stevenson College – Edinburgh College’s legacy institution – where he studied a HNC and HND in accountancy, before moving to Heriot-Watt University to complete an MA (Hons) in accountancy and finance.

Thereafter, he furthered his education by completing his professional exams with the Association of Chartered ­Certified Accountants.

He said: “When I left school, I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I took a chance on a course I knew very little about. From the minute I entered the college, I absolutely loved it. My passion for accountancy grew, and ultimately my career prospects did too. Without the college, and its lecturers, I wouldn’t be where I am now.

“It was an easy decision to make when the opportunity of becoming a Trustee arose. Throughout each of my exams, I knew that once I had ­completed them, I would try to give something back to education. I’m delighted that this reciprocation is in the form of joining the Trust.”

Scott’s role will see him attend quarterly meetings and provide monthly support to help shape the work of the Trust as it continues to identify new ways to support students and enhance education.

Dr Allan Colquhoun, chair of the Edinburgh College Development Trust, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Scott as a new trustee.

“Being a college alumnus and having gone through both further and higher education, Scott is ideally placed to bring even more student empathy to our charity which strives to improve the experience and opportunities for ­students at the college.”