The Beano and Harry Hill team up to find Britain’s funniest primary school class

The Beano is on the search for Britain’s funniest primary school class, helped by special guest judge, Harry Hill.

The comedian and author is helping the historic comic and children’s entertainment website find the class with the best jokes in the entirety of the United Kingdom.

How to enter

Kids across the country aged between seven and 12 years should bug their teachers to enter the contest before the closing date of 10 May.

Teachers have to put forward their class’ best jokes, gags, and one-liners online at schools.beano.com to be in with a chance of winning.

The top 10 jokes will then be chosen by Harry Hill and Beano’s own joke writers, and will appear on Beano.com. Other children will then have the honour of deciding which is Britain’s funniest class.

The winner and two runners-up will each get a bundle of Beano annual comic subscriptions and a special VIP visit to the Beano offices alongside a joke workshop.

History of The Beano

The Beano is one of the longest running and most popular magazines in the UK with nearly 4,000 issues published.

Famous characters include Dennis the Menace, Minnie the Minx and The Bash Street Kids with the comic mostly focusing on anarchic humour.

The comic was first published in 1938, with the magazine celebrating its 80th anniversary last year.