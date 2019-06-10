These are the 14 best Scottish universities in the UK

This is a round up of how all the Scottish universities who made it on to the Guardian's league table fared.

1. St Andrews University 2nd. Moving up from 3rd place last year, St Andrews has overtaken Oxford to claim second place in the UK university league table.

2. Glasgow University 14th. Jumping up a whopping ten places from last years table, Glasgow University has moved into 14th place on the table, 11 spaces ahead of Edinburgh university.

3. Edinburgh University 25th. Crawling up two spots, Edinburgh has moved from 28th to 25th, Edinburgh maintains itself in the top three of Scottish universities.

4. University of Dundee 29th. Not moving from last year, Dundee has held its spot within the top 30 of UK universities.

