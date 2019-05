These figures, provided by Edinburgh City Council, are based on the registered catchment children for each school by the end of February. This can change come August subject to late applications and withdrawn applications.

1. Brunstane Places available: 50, oversubscribed by: 7.

2. Bruntsfield Places available: 99, oversubscribed by: 5.

3. Clermiston Places available: 60, oversubscribed by: 2.

4. Canal View Places available: 63, oversubscribed by: 14.

