These are the most oversubscribed schools in Edinburgh based on May 2019 figures

There are now six schools in Edinburgh which are oversubscribed for the school yer 2019/2020.

Since our last article, the number of oversubscribed schools has dramatically decreased as Primary 1 intake figures change according to late and withdrawn applications. Three of the six are now only oversubscribed because places are reserved in case families move into the area after August, and the current number of registered pupils for those schools is either at the right number or under. These are the schools that remain oversubscribed. Figures can change on a regular basis, and these are correct as of May 30.

1. Liberton Oversubscribed by: 16, places available: 62

2. Juniper Green Oversubscribed by: 10, places available: 65.

3. Preston Street Oversubscribed by: 13, places available: 39.

4. Niddrie Mill Oversubscribed by: 12, places available: 57

