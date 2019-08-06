This is what West Lothian's new £14.5m school will look like

FAMILIES have been given a first glimpse of how a new £14.5m East Calder primary school will look.

Planners have given the go ahead for the new facility in Calderwood with work to begin next spring before an August 2021 opening.

The new primary will also include a new Early Years nursery school and is part of efforts to support new housing in the area.

Council Leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick said: “Many of our communities are growing and more and more people are choosing to make West Lothian their home.

"The council is committed to ensuring that we have sufficient education capacity for our area and that we deliver modern and innovative schools to ensure that our children are provided with the possible environment and opportunities for quality learning and life chances.”

Council chiefs are currently consulting on new school catchments as part of the project.

Executive councillor for Education David Dodds said: “This is a very exciting time in Education within West Lothian.

"Despite huge financial challenges that the council faces we are choosing to focus on resources that matter most to our communities, and we are investing heavily in our school buildings and education resources.

"We are delighted at the progress being made on this large scale project.”