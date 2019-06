The top Scottish universities in the UK have been named in the new QS World University Rankings 2020.

The new list saw the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) named as the number one university in the world, while the University of Edinburgh topped the list of institutions in Scotland. This is how the Scottish universities ranked in the world leading list.

1. University of Edinburgh Scotland rank: 1. UK rank: 5. World rank: 20

2. University of Glasgow Scotland rank: 2. UK rank: 11. World rank: 67

3. University of St Andrews Scotland rank: 3. UK rank: 18. World rank: 100

4. University of Aberdeen Scotland rank: 4. UK rank: 28. World rank: 194

