Morningside School of Music said it would give a free lesson in a range of instruments to the first 100 youngsters who signed up.

The offer includes half-hour lessons in guitar, piano, singing, drums, bass and saxophone.

Morningside School of Music

Sessions worth £29 can also be accessed in composition and song-writing.

Each one would take place with a highly-qualified and experienced teacher with no requirement to sign up to future sessions.

The school, which has around 700 pupils across the east of Scotland, said children who learned a musical instrument tended to perform better across other academic areas.

Being part of lessons at the school often led to opportunities to join bands and perform at live events, they added.

Director of Morningside School of Music Linda Boyd said: “It’s well established that children who learn a musical instrument enjoy many other benefits as a result.

“We want to encourage as many youngsters across Edinburgh and the Lothians as possible to have these opportunities.

“As such, the first 100 children who come forward for a free trial will be able to access a lesson in instruments such as guitar and piano just to get a feel for it and see if they want to take it further.

“These lessons would be taken by highly-qualified and experienced teachers who have a fun and modern approach to music tuition.

“Lessons over a longer term can lead to children playing music with other their own age, forming bands and choirs and performing at live gigs and concerts.”

