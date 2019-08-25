Union launches investigation into ‘toxic’ bullying at Edinburgh University school

Have your say

Union officials have launched an investigation into claims of bullying and a “toxic” workplace culture at Edinburgh University’s veterinary school.

The allegations were aired at a meeting held last week by the University and College Union (UCU).

Verbal abuse, intimidation and fear of being blacklisted are alleged to have caused stress and anxiety amongst employees at the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies – regarded as a world leader in veterinary education and practice.

A handful of top academics have been accused of enforcing the culture on staff for years.

Two individuals are alleged to be at the heart of the claims. A UCU official said: “Bullying and harassment are threats to basic health and safety and cannot be tolerated.”

Edinburgh University’s principal and vice-chancellor Peter Mathieson has been accused of failing to act despite nine complaints of bullying in the past year.

A university spokesman said: “The wellbeing of our staff is of the utmost importance and we take such matters very seriously.

“An internal review has fully and robustly investigated these claims of bullying and found no evidence of misconduct.

“The decision was upheld after an appeal.”