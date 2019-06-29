Video: West Lothian primary school staff create ultimate end of term music video

An end of term music video featuring staff from a West Lothian primary school has become an online hit.

Staff at Mid Calder Primary School in West Lothian had been working on the eight-minute musical extravaganza since April in order to give P7 leavers a surprise for their last week of school.

Around 30 staff from Mid Calder Primary has some part to play in the creation of the clip. Picture: YouTube

Educators, cleaner, janitors and support staff took part in the feel-good clip which was filmed and edited by teacher Dayna Sherlow. The video sees staff miming and dancing to an eclectic assortment of hits including 'Grease Lightning', 'Kung-Fu Fighting' and 'Eye of the Tiger'.

The tradition of making fun videos to mark the start of the summer holidays started at the school five years ago, but Ms Sherlow told the Evening News, staff were delighted with the success of this year's effort which has been watched over 36,000 times on Facebook alone.

Ms Sherlow said: "The tradition started in 2014 and so we've been doing it for a long time but we're proud this one has become famous."

Ms Sherlow, who came up with the idea of the musical mash-up with colleague Leanne Murray, spent around 15-20 hours editing the clip from little bits of footage filmed on an iPhone.

"It was a huge amount of fun," Ms Sherlow continued.

"When we got to show it to the pupils and their families, seeing the joy on their faces made it all worthwhile."

The P7s at Mid Calder watched the clip first on Tuesday 25 June and then the whole school got to view it on Thursday 27 June.

Ms Sherlow added: "The kids absolutely loved it. There was shock, amazement and pure hysteria!

"The janitor who you see dancing in a dress has become a bit of legend."