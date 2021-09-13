Here's when the September Weekend holiday will fall in Edinburgh and the Lothians for 2021, and how long it will last (image credit: getty images)

School pupils in Scotland returned to schools in August 2021 after another year of upheaval and disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, parents and kids are already looking ahead to the October half-term holidays after a typically hectic start to a new school year, with many grateful for the relief of the annual September weekend holiday in the Capital and across Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But when does the September weekend fall in Edinburgh, East Lothian, West Lothian and Midlothian this year – and how long does it last?

Here are the dates for 2021’s September holiday in the City and the Lothians what you need to know.

What is September weekend?

The September weekend, arriving on different dates according to where in Scotland you live, is used to mark the arrival of autumn.

Local councils across Scotland will see a weekend in September extended by one or two days every year – with some councils, like Edinburgh City Council, just having a single extra day while others close schools on the Friday and Monday.

When is the September weekend in Edinburgh 2021?

This year’s September weekend holiday will see schools close on Monday 20 September for a three day weekend for Edinburgh schoolchildren.

While schools will be closed in the Capital for the extended September weekend and autumn public holiday, council offices and libraries will remain open according to Edinburgh City Council.

How long is the September weekend for Lothian councils?

East Lothian schools will be closed for the Autumn Holiday or September weekend from Friday 17 September until Monday 20 September this year, with teachers and pupils returning to school on Tuesday 21 September 2021.

Likewise, pupils in West Lothian schools will also see their September weekend extend from Friday 17 to Monday 20 September.

Midlothian schools, however, will be closed on just Monday 20 September like schools in the City of Edinburgh.

Things to do in Edinburgh and the Lothians for September weekend 2021

While not everyone will get to enjoy the September weekend in full, there are plenty of activities to enjoy in Edinburgh and the Lothians for those lucky enough to have an extra day or two off school and work.

The National Museum of Flight’s Flying into the Future Trail makes a perfect outing for families with children between the ages of seven and 11, providing visitors with the opportunity to learn about the challenges facing the aviation world and how to make it better for the environment in the face of climate change.

The North Berwick National Museum of Flight tour only allows advance bookings, however, but these can be made online through the National Museum of Scotland’s website.

Edinburgh Zoo also welcomed the first sloths in Scotland at its site in Corstorphine on Monday 13 September, with a couple of two-toed sloths joining the Zoo’s resident armadillos in an exhibit highlighting the wildlife of South America.

The zoo is open every day in September from 10am to 6pm, with children under three allowed in for free and tickets for kids under 15 starting at £11.95.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.