Yester Primary School in East Lothian closed today due to 'issue with the heating system'
A primary school in Haddington was closed this morning, due to an “issue with the heating system”.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 11:43 am
Yester Primary School in Gifford, Haddington opened this morning. However, children had to be sent home later on that morning, due to a lack of heating and hot water.
According an announcement made by East Lothian Council on Facebook, all parents received a communication from the school, and were informed of the arrangements to collect their children.
Repairs are currently underway, and the Council said: “the school hopes to reopen tomorrow”.