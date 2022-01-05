Yester Primary School in East Lothian closed today due to 'issue with the heating system'

A primary school in Haddington was closed this morning, due to an “issue with the heating system”.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 11:43 am

Yester Primary School in Gifford, Haddington opened this morning. However, children had to be sent home later on that morning, due to a lack of heating and hot water.

According an announcement made by East Lothian Council on Facebook, all parents received a communication from the school, and were informed of the arrangements to collect their children.

Repairs are currently underway, and the Council said: “the school hopes to reopen tomorrow”.

Yester Primary School, which is closing today due to a heating issue.
