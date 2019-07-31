11-year-old boy with a head injury goes missing from Edinburgh Sick Kids

Have your say

AN INJURED young boy triggered a frantic search after he wandered out of the Sick Kids alone.

The 11-year-old with a head wound was reported missing from the Sciennes site during yesterday's (July 30) afternoon rush-hour.

Police were drafted in only for the lad's mum to find him in the nearby Meadows about an hour later.

He was taken back to the hospital to be treated by medics.

A police spokesman said: "We were called just about 5.30pm and officers attended.

"He was found in the Meadows by his mum about an hour later and taken back to the Sick Kids for treatment."

NHS Lothian has been approached for comment.