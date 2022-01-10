Mum-of-two Hazel Cornwall, 61, became alarmed when husband Scott became incoherent and started sweating while they did some cleaning in the garage in summer 2019.

Scott, who died a year later aged 59, claimed the cleaning stuff Hazel was using smelled terrible, and wasn't making much sense.

An ambulance rushed him to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on July 7 2019, where medics feared he was having a stroke.

The crane operator was discharged, although Hazel, who works as a nursery nurse, feared it was something more serious.

The next day an MRA scan revealed a mass on the brain.

Scott, from Dalkeith, Midlothian, was diagnosed as suffering from glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

He was given a 12-month prognosis, and died on September 7 2020.

Hazel said: "Scott came in and said the cleaning spray had a terrible smell.

"He was really sweating and he wasn't making any sense.

"An ambulance took Scott to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

"He had auras and he got sweet and sour tastes in his mouth.

"He was given tablets for a stroke and was sent home, but I thought it was something more serious."

The diagnosis sparked more harrowing illnesses.

Scott, dad to Ryan, 34, and Kelly, 37, died with his son and wife with him at a Marie Curie hospice on September 7 2020, a week after he was admitted.

Hazel said: "Scott was never at the doctor's, he was fit and healthy one day then life got turned upside down.

"After the diagnosis, he got sepsis, shingles, and he had a bleed on the brain.

"It was pure devastation, but he remained upbeat.

"I couldn't comprehend it."

Hazel will be taking part in the Brain Tumour Research charity's 10,000 Steps a Day in February Challenge.

She said: "When Scott was diagnosed with a GBM, he was handed a death sentence.

"It's so important to raise money for research so something can be done about this devastating disease.”

