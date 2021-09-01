Back to the ‘day job’ at Edinburgh’s Commonwealth Pool for Olympic hero Duncan
As one of Team GB’s shining stars at the summer games, Duncan Scott is already set to inspire a new generation of swimming champs.
Olympic hero Duncan, who came home with one gold and three silver medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic game,s has now resumed his role as a learn to swim ambassador.
Following his return from Japan, Duncan joined a group of youngsters at the Royal Commonwealth Pool in Edinburgh, as part of his commitment to inspire the next generation of Scottish swimmers.
Learn to Swim – a collaboration between Scottish Swimming and Scottish Water- has now resumed after the disruptions caused by the pandemic and aims to encourages children to swim. Edinburgh Leisure is one of 28 Leisure Trusts beginning the full resumption of the Learn to Swim programme, meaning that thousands of kids will be back in pools.
Angela McCowan, Aquatics Development Manager at Edinburgh Leisure said: ‘It’s a pleasure to welcome the children back to continue their swim journey across our range of pools across the city and help them to become more confident and safer in water. Our team, as well as the children, were really excited to hear Duncan’s stories about his Olympic journey and to see his sought-after medals.”
Duncan added: “I’m really proud to be the Learn to Swim ambassador.
"Learning to swim is a life skill and it’s so important for all children to learn to help them be safe and confident in water. I’ve always enjoyed swimming and while not everyone will have ambitions to be an Olympic athlete, it’s an essential skill to have and fun to learn too.”