Blood Bikes Scotland volunteers get behind the wheel with new car sponsorship

Volunteers who ­courier urgent medical ­supplies around ­Scotland have received a new set of wheels to help keep them mobile in challenging weather conditions.

Glasgow and Edinburgh-based Watermans Solicitors has announced a three-year sponsorship agreement with Blood Bikes Scotland, a free-of-charge medical courier service supporting the NHS.

As part of the new sponsorship, Watermans Solicitors has donated a brand new car, which will help the ­couriers at Blood Bikes Scotland to tackle all weather conditions and carry out their vital work.

Operated by more than 100 ­volunteers, Blood Bikes Scotland’s ­dedicated motorcyclists deliver urgent medication, equipment, or documentation at short notice for the NHS in the Borders, Lothians, Forth Valley and Fife, helping patients and saving the NHS money that it would otherwise have had to spend on taxis and couriers.

Scott Whyte, managing director at Watermans Solicitors said: “Since 2014, Blood Bikes Scotland’s amazing ­volunteers have made a huge contribution to the NHS across Scotland, saving precious money and providing a crucial delivery service for staff and patients alike.

“We are thrilled to be able to help Blood Bikes Scotland to expand their operations by donating the new ­vehicle and look forward to supporting the charity’s excellent work throughout the next three years.

“We assist hundreds of vulnerable road users every year so know the very real difference Blood Bikes Scotland ­volunteers make.

“By supporting the charity, we can ensure that their band of bikers have all the equipment and ­support that they need to safely continue their ­valuable work for the NHS, whatever the weather.”

John Baxter, chairman of Blood Bikes Scotland, said: “Our new sponsorship agreement with Watermans Solicitors will help us to continue our services to the NHS, invest in new equipment, cover our running costs and potentially expand our operations into other areas.

“Our team of volunteers dedicate their time to support the NHS and give something back to the community, so we’re grateful to Watermans Solicitors for recognising and rewarding their efforts.

“Although we love riding bikes, we are so thankful for the donation of the new car because it means that our ­volunteers will be able to safely assist the NHS across the regions in any way they can.”

To find out more about the work that Blood Bikes Scotland does for the NHS. For further information about Watermans Solicitors.