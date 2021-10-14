Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Taking a break from his sell-out festival show, Mr Brush popped into the hospital to lend a paw to a new video designed to provide children and young people with information before they attend an MRI scan.

The new video, which explains what an MRI is and what happens during one will sit alongside a range of other similar videos all designed to provide useful information and reassurance for children, young people and their families

Basil Brush in the Radiology Department.

Dr Michael Jackson, Consultant Radiologist, NHS Lothian said, “Coming into hospital for a scan can be a daunting prospect for anyone. This new video is designed to help prepare children and young people allowing them to see what will happen during their appointment so that when they come into hospital, they are more relaxed and less anxious.

“We were delighted that Basil could help, by bringing his sense of fun and cheekiness along. He certainly kept us on our toes!”

The video, which launched on NHS Lothian’s Children’s Services website and on their social media channels, stars Mr Brush alongside staff from the radiology department. It sits alongside a range of other similar content, all available on the Children’s Services website.

The website, which was designed in collaboration with children and young people, their families, the Royal Hospital for Sick Children Family Council and NHS staff is packed with useful information to help support the health and wellbeing of children and young people across Lothian and to also provide vital information for those attending appointments.

Basil Brush and Consultant Dr Michael Jackson.

Mr Brush said, “I learnt so much from my visit to the radiology department at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People. For example, I found out that the children and young people coming for an MRI scan get to pick what they’d like to watch when the scan takes place. Obviously my show should be a top choice! I also learnt that although the scanners are really big and noisy, the scan doesn’t hurt at all!

“It was my pleasure to lend a paw to such a great video, I really hope it will help lots of children and young people.”

Connor Macdonald, aged 9, was provided with a sneak preview of the video ahead of its launch. His dad, Malcolm said, “Connor has been in and out of hospital a lot since he was very young and we always look for videos to help him understand what is going to happen during each visit. Watching Basil was great fun and definitely helped Connor understand about having an MRI scan.”

The full video, is available on the NHS Lothian Children’s Services website which can be viewed HERE.

Connor Macdonald, age nine, has a sneak preview of the new video

