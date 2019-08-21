Calorie counts 'to be listed on all restaurant menus in Scotland' to combat unhealthy eating

Calorie counts are set to be listed on all restaurant menus in Scotland, while childrens' menus will be subject to a code of practice, under sweeping new recommendations to transform eating out, to be put before the Scottish Government by Food Standards Scotland.

The body, which has held a consultation on the future of the "out of home" eating (OOH) sector, will also call for planning authorities to control the density of unhealthy eating options in different areas - particularly around schools.

If the proposals are implemented, Scotland would become the first country in the UK to take such a step.

Food Standards Scotland (FSS) said that voluntary guidelines to improve the health of foods sold outside the home had not been sufficient and warned that the Scottish Government "needs to be prepared to take strong action". It added that ways of implementing calorie labelling should be "explored immediately".

The recommendations are to be discussed in a board meeting of the organisation this afternoon. If approved, they will be put before Scottish ministers.

The board papers said that Scotland's 39,000 restaurants, cafes and takeaways needed dramatic transformation to improve Scotland's health. More than two thirds of the Scottish population is either overweight or obese.

They said: "Eating out is no longer simply an occasional treat. It is common place, with convenience stores topping the league table of visits; and lunch and snack times being the most typical occasions when food is purchased OOH."

As well as calorie count labelling, restaurants and cafes will also have to take steps to reduce portion size and improve recipe formulation to make meals more healthy.

The report also said that public sector buildings with staff and visitor cafes and restaurants should provide "a positive example" and "set the standard for healthy eating", even when catering services are contracted out.

An an estimated 25 per cent of the calories consumed in Scotland come from foods eaten outside of the home. FSS said Scots made around 960 million visits to "out of home" outlets in 2018, equating to each person, on average, visiting four times and spending £20 each week.

Voluntary calorie labelling for the OOH sector has been in place since 2011 when it was introduced as part of the UK Government’s Responsibility Deal, however, so far as few as a quarter of OOH businesses in the UK provide the information.

The report said: "The OOH sector lags well behind retail with respect to the availability and transparency of nutrition information. Given that eating out is an everyday occurrence there is a very strong argument for the principle that consumers have a right to know about the calories in food they buy and consume OOH. Although our preference is for voluntary measures to tackle diet and obesity, this has failed to achieve sufficient reach with respect to calorie labelling and therefore Government action to legislate in this area is now warranted.

"Without changing the food environment, including by providing calorie information, it is very difficult for individuals to choose healthier options and make informed choices."

Mandatory calorie labelling was introduced in the USA in May 2018, in several states in Australia from February 2012 and in Ontario, Canada since 2017. Comparable regulations are planned for Ireland.

The UK Government consulted on a similar plan for England, although no such measure has yet been introduced.

The board paper said that there was potential for a collaboration to align the policy across the UK to "maximise impact".

It added: "We are aware there will be costs to businesses and enforcing authorities in implementing mandatory calorie labelling, for example, time to calculate calories and reprint menus. This will need to be estimated in further policy development and off-set against cost savings to health and the wider economy. UK Government has already undertaken an assessment of the costs and benefits of introducing calorie labelling in England and estimates significant net benefits to the Government."

