Cancer patient ready to strut her stuff on fashion show catwalk

AN Edinburgh resident diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 has been chosen to take to the catwalk in front of hundreds of people at The Show Scotland – Breast Cancer Care’s annual fashion event.

The Show will see Eilidh Macdonald-Harte strut her stuff alongside 23 other people who have had a breast cancer diagnosis, modelling a range of outfits at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow next month.

Psychotherapist Eilidh, 47, who is who is just finishing two years of treatment, said she cannot wait to take part.

She said: “My mum had asked me if I’d checked my breasts regularly because she’d read in the press that it’s a young woman’s disease. The dutiful daughter that I am, I checked the next day and something was different. Dimpling, and skin changes.

“‘There is your cancer there’ – these were the devastating words that sent shock waves through out family and began a really difficult two years.

“I called my brother to tell him and we were floored to learn my sister-in-law Heather had been diagnosed that same week. Our whole family learned a new way of leaning on each other to get through. I am slowly finding my new normal after five surgeries, chemotherapy, radio therapy and hormone therapy. “

She added: “I’m taking part in the Breast Cancer Care fashion show this year to show my family that I’ve made it, we are all still standing. Also to inspire any other women going through the hell of diagnosis and treatment that we can fight this as a community.

“Cancer tries to rob you of so much, you see a cancer patient in the mirror and don’t recognise yourself any more. Everything that made me feminine was trying to kill me. What better way to celebrate femininity than at the fashion show. I had a mastectomy last year, reconstruction this year, and I had my ovaries out two days ago. I will strut my stuff and be all woman. Cancer does not get to rob us of ourselves, girls. It will be an incredible event and a great way to raise money for Breast Cancer Care.”

Two fashion shows will take place on the day, one afternoon and one evening, which will raise vital funds to support the 4700 people diagnosed with breast cancer across Scotland each year.

Models will be transformed from head-to-toe before hitting the runway, wearing a range of beautiful outfits from House of Fraser all professionally styled by Ian Tod. The models will also have their hair expertly styled by Sassoon Salons and celebrity make-up artist Sara Hill’s Academy of Make-up will be adding the finishing touches

Claire Devlin, event manager at Breast Cancer Care Scotland, said: “Taking to the catwalk is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we are incredibly proud of our brave models who will be starring in The Show this October. All our models will enjoy some well-deserved pampering and show that it’s possible to look great and feel confident after a diagnosis of breast cancer.”