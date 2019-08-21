Cancer survivor Susan gives back with walk of life

A cancer survivor from the Capital is joining Walk Together in the city to raise funds for Bowel ­Cancer UK and alert others to the need for early detection.

Susan Bath will be taking part in the walk on Sunday, 1 September, because she was diagnosed with bowel cancer in September 2016.

The 57-year-old is now determined to make more people aware of the disease and raise much needed funds for the cause.

Susan said: “I was so very fortunate in being diagnosed early thanks to the screening programme, and after surgery I made a full recovery.”

Praising the medical staff who saved her life, Susan added: “I am indebted to the Western General Hospital ­Edinburgh. The treatment and care I have received has been exceptional. Nearly three years post operation they continue to provide care and support.

“I am looking forward to taking part in the walk. My friend and I did it in 2017 in Holyrood Park. I’m happy to do as much as I can to raise awareness of bowel cancer and how early detection can be a life saver.”

Bowel Cancer UK has organised the five-mile walk through the heart of Edinburgh, which will pass the Royal Botanic Garden, Fettes College and the Water of Leith, giving a perfect opportunity to bring people together to show their support for those undergoing treatment, remember loved ones and raise funds to help stop people dying from bowel cancer.

Emma Boffey, community and events fundraiser in Scotland for Bowel ­Cancer UK, said: “We are thrilled to have Susan and the team taking part in Walk Together and raising funds for the ­charity.

“This means we can continue with our vital work of saving lives, ­enabling research and improving the quality of life of everyone affected by bowel cancer.

“Walk Together is for all ages and abilities and you can walk with friends, family and colleagues, or invite your local community to join you.”

Bowel cancer is the third most ­common cancer in Scotland and the second biggest cancer killer. Every year almost 3,700 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer and more than 1,600 ­people die from the disease.

However it’s treatable and curable, especially if diagnosed early. Nearly everyone survives bowel cancer if it is diagnosed at the earliest stage. However this drops significantly as the disease develops. Early diagnosis really does save lives.

Bowel Cancer UK is the UK’s leading bowel cancer charity and supports and funds targeted research, provides expert information and support to patients and their families, educates the ­public and professionals about the disease and campaigns for early diagnosis and access to best treatment and care.

To sign up to Walk Together in Edinburgh visit bowelcanceruk.org.uk/walktogether