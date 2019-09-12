Car crashes through side of building at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary

A CAR has smashed through the side of a treatment room at Edinburgh's largest hospital.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary shortly after 11am following reports a vehicle crashed into the podiatry facility.

The incident happened shortly after 11:30am

It is understood the incident happened after the Volkswagen Golf came off a roundabout in the car park and clattered into the side of the building.

Police, paramedics and three fire engines attended the incident, though the driver is thought to be uninjured.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted to reports of smoke issuing from a car which had collided with an Edinburgh Royal Infirmary building."

“Operations control mobilised a number of specialist appliances to the scene where the crews made the car safe.”

Surgeries were unaffected at the hospital, however the car park was blocked while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

A Police Scotland statement said: " At around 11:25 am a car collided with a building in the Little France area of Edinburgh. Initially operations are the ERI were not affected but access to the car park was blocked."

"The female driver of a Volkswagen Golf, who is in her 50s, was checked by paramedics and was not seriously injured."