Cash for Kids superhero Cameron aims to give fundraiser a helping hand

A schoolboy superhero has thrown his support behind a major fundraising drive to help young people in need of ­assistance throughout Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife.

Cameron Miller – also known as Bionic Boy – has decided to do his bit this year, after charity Cash for Kids helped him raise funds to pay for a state-of-the-art ­prosthetic arm.

The 12-year-old, from Gilmerton, won the hearts of hundreds of people throughout the world in 2017 when Cash for Kids launched an appeal to help him pay for a new 3D hand.

The hi-tech device was designed by UK-company Open Bionics and was the first of its kind to be medically approved for use in Europe, a major breakthrough.

The design was based on the style of Star Wars droid character BB-8 and recently attracted the attention of Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill, who ­congratulated super-fan Cameron on social media.

Now, with just days to go until Superhero Day 2019, Cameron is doing his bit to encourage people, young and old, to dress up as their favourite characters and help raise funds for children in the region who are disadvantaged through disability or poverty.

This year’s event takes place on May 10, with organisers hoping to smash last year’s total of £129,000 and help even more youngsters through direct funding, backing for an organisation or cash to keep a charity afloat.

Cameron said: “Cash for Kids has really helped me – from supporting the campaign for funding my bionic arm to even helping me with music lessons, now that I’m able to learn to play the drums!

“I love Star Wars and Superhero Day is the perfect way for me to say thanks and do my bit to help other young ­people. I’m hoping lots of ­people in Edinburgh and right across Scotland will take part and raise even more money than we did last year.”

Victoria Hendry, charity manager at Radio Forth’s Cash for Kids, added: “Superhero Day has become a key part of our annual fundraising drives. It’s great fun to get everyone, from ­individuals to companies, involved in doing something to help young ­people struggling with poverty or ­disability.

“It’s amazing to see the progress Cameron has made since he received his arm, and we want to do everything we can to ensure that all young people in Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife, are able to achieve their full potential.”

Cash for Kids is the official charity of Radio Forth. The charity has been helping children in Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife for more than 30 years. Cash for Kids helps children who are disadvantaged through poverty, and who are sick or disabled.

The charity also helps groups and organisations that work to improve the lives of children in the community. Find out more at www.planetradio.co.uk/forth/cashforkids