Cash raised for East Lothian mum fighting breast cancer as step-son battles leukaemia

The cash has been presented by a trio of friends who raised the cash in aid of their “beautiful warrior” Lisa Findlay after her family was hit twice by cancer.

Ms Findlay, 40, was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in June, two months after her 15-year-old step-son, Aidan, was diagnosed with leukaemia.

Ms Findlay has been battling cancer since June.

Aidan is currently receiving treatment in Edinburgh Sick Kids Hospital and has been bed-bound since his diagnosis.

While both undergo treatment in the Capital, Ms Findlay’s friends Lisa Beck, Nikki Stenhouse and Denise Hastie have been working hard to ease their friend’s financial hardships.

The friends have now walked 100 miles raising thousands of pounds along the way, they hope this money will help support their “brave friend” through cancer.

Speaking to the Evening News about the fundraising success, Lisa Beck said Ms Findlay and her partner Mark have been ‘overwhelmed’ by the generosity shown.

Lisa Findlay was 'overwhelmed' when presented with a cheque of £2395 by friends.

Ms Beck said: “Because of all your generous donations, myself, Denise and Nikki were able to present Lisa and Mark with this cheque for £2395.

“We are so thankful for all your support you have given up through these hard times. I will be closing the Go Fund Me page in a few days so any last minute donations are welcome.

“Lisa is overwhelmed with the generosity and said thank you so much to everyone.”

