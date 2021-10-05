Westport Veterinary Clinic in Linlithgow, Edinburgh and South Queensferry is only vaccinating kittens requiring a second vaccination and giving year old outdoor cats a boost vaccination due to a 'national cat vaccine shortage.'

The news comes following what the clinic has named as a 'national cat vaccine shortage' caused by 'covid 19 working limitations with vaccine manufacturers and suppliers.'

The news comes following what the clinic has named as a ‘national cat vaccine shortage’ caused by ‘covid 19 working limitations with vaccine manufacturers and suppliers.’

The Linlithgow veterinary clinic which also has clinics in Edinburgh and South Queensferry said that they have ‘very limited stock’ of cat vaccines and the delay will remain until the national issue is resolved.

The latest update expected from suppliers is January 2022, however, the veterinary clinic added that they will continue to keep clients informed as this date may change.

Westport claims that the issue is not Edinburgh-specific and is affecting the veterinary industry across Europe.

A Westport Veterinary Clinic spokesperson said: “There is currently a national shortage of cat vaccines.

"This is a major issue throughout the whole of Europe due to supplier demand issues. These delays are a result of Covid19 working limitations with vaccine manufacturers and suppliers.

"Cat vaccine reminders are automated so these will continue to be sent to clients through our internal system. However, we would like you to please be aware that unless you have a kitten requiring a second vaccination or 1st year outdoor cat Booster vaccination due, we have to delay all cat vaccinations until this issue is resolved. We have very limited stock and have to reserve this for those with the least immunity from previous vaccinations only.

"The whole of the veterinary industry has been affected by this throughout Europe. We will continue to keep you updated when these supply issues have been resolved and when we know we can start to get cat vaccination appointments booked back in.

"The most recent update from the suppliers is January 2022 but we will keep you informed as this may change.

"If you have any concerns about your pet now please call us, if you have any enquiries please us to keep phone lines clear for emergencies.

