Child taken to hospital after Ocean Terminal incident

A child has been taken to hospital following an incident at Ocean Terminal today.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "It involved a child under the age of 10.

"We were called at 11:41am to Ocean Terminal. We sent one ambulance and the child was taken to the sick kids hospital in Edinburgh."

The spokesman was unable to provide any more details about what happened to the child or how serious the injury was.

A picture sent to the Evening News today shows a paramedic lifting someone into the ambulance on a stretcher, just outside of the shopping and leisure centre in Leith.

Ocean Terminal does contain an indoor skatepark and roller rink but it's not yet known if the child had been injured while skating there.